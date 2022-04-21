The new 1,890-piece model is another blast of nostalgia from the original Star Wars movie A New Hope: a faithful recreation of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. This is no children’s toy, either. With an 18+ age restriction, this is a set for the adult fans.

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan. Not only is a much anticipated Disney+ show about to bring the legacy character of Obi-Wan Kenobi back to the screen, but LEGO has unveiled a stunning addition to its adult collection series.

Priced at £174.99 ($199.99, €199.99) and coming in at 49cm long and 30cm wide, this new model will make a fine addition to your collection thanks to the bundled display plaque and two exclusive LEGO mini-figures: Luke and C-3PO.

When can you buy one? It’s available for VIP members from 1st May, before going on general release on 4th May from LEGO stores and via Lego.com/star-wars.

Shop all Star Wars sets and models at LEGO

Star Wars fans will instantly recognise the hovering transport vehicle as it played a key role in multiple scenes from the original 1977 film. It was driven by Luke as he sped to find the droid R2-D2 in Tatooine, before later appearing as the then-farmhand travelled to the Mos Eisley spaceport alongside aged Jedi Master Obi-Wan.

Here's a closer look at the new Landspeeder model:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

The replica features the two-seater cockpit, the turbine engine without a cover and a curved cockpit windscreen that are key features of the battered vehicle.

The speeder is the latest addition to LEGO's Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) line-up, which also features other legendary Star Wars vehicles including the Millennium Falcon, the A-Wing, the Republic Gunship and the recently released AT-AT.

The latest adult model was made by LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares. In a press release on 21st April to mark the release, the creator said: “It’s been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder in LEGO brick form.

“It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection.”

Shop more Star Wars LEGO sets:

Shop the full Star Wars range via the LEGO website today.

Advertisement

For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our technology newsletter.