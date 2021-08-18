Doctor Who teases series 13 details and the return of “truly iconic enemies”

A new synopsis for Doctor Who series 13 teases the return of “truly iconic enemies” as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor starts on the path towards regeneration.

The BBC announced that the current team of Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be leaving Doctor Who in 2022, with a six-episode final series to be followed by three farewell specials.

It appears they’re planning to go out with a bang, as series 13 is billed as an “event serial” that sees The Doctor searching for answers about her now uncertain past.

Long-time companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) returns for one last journey across the universe with the Thirteenth Doctor, with new characters Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and Dan (John Bishop) joining for the Time Lord’s “biggest ever adventure”.

Most exciting of all, the description teases the return of “truly iconic old enemies”, with the Weeping Angels already confirmed to be among them by creator Steven Moffat.

The synopsis from AMC reads: “She’s back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together, but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers.

“This adrenalin fuelled, universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis, who will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as recurring character, Vinder. Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure.

“Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil.”

There’s no word yet on who will be replacing Whittaker in the coveted role of the Doctor, with RadioTimes.com readers selecting Michael Sheen as their dream choice for the next Doctor.

Doctor Who series 13 is coming soon to BBC One.