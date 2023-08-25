In addition to Daleks, Cybermen and a slew of cameos from the classic series, fans were treated to the shock return of David Tennant, who swooped into the role of the Fourteenth Doctor.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, the acclaimed actor had a wildly popular run as the Tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010, but the return of his likeness in the Time Lord's latest form begs a lot of questions.

We'll soon get our answers in a trilogy of 60th anniversary specials reuniting Tennant with former co-star Catherine Tate, who is reprising the role of human companion Donna Noble.

The episodes will pave the way for a Christmas special and subsequent season 14, which will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday.

The Edinburgh TV Awards take place during the city's annual television festival, with TV Moment of the Year being the only category that is voted for by the public – showing once again the strength of the Doctor Who fandom.

Other awards given out at the ceremony include acting nods for Jamie Demetriou (A Whole Lifetime), Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), as well as wins for hit shows such as Succession, Derry Girls, Happy Valley and The Traitors.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.