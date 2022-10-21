Speaking ahead of his final episode, Chibnall explained that he's looking forward to being able to watch future instalments as a fan once again, and teased that the ending of the new special tees up everything very nicely indeed.

Chris Chibnall is set to leave Doctor Who following the broadcast of centenary special The Power of the Doctor this weekend – but the outgoing showrunner is excited to see what lies ahead on the iconic sci-fi show.

"I'm really looking forward to not knowing anything, I’m already enjoying it," he said. "And in fact, I had to say to Russell [T Davies] on a couple of occasions, ‘Please don't tell me!’"

He added: "I'm lucky enough to have seen the full ending of The Power of the Doctor and even the tiny bit of the end just made me thrilled about and excited and desperate to see more about what comes next. It’s a delightful prospect!"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That ending, of course, will see Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor regenerate ahead of the start of Russell T Davies' second stint as showrunner.

What happens beyond that is still something of a mystery, but we do know that the show will next be on air for its 60th anniversary celebration in 2023, with David Tennant back at the helm of the TARDIS, while Ncuti Gatwa has already been cast as the newest incarnation of the Time Lord.

The Master actor Sacha Dhawan recently described The Power of the Doctor as an "epic" and "iconic" ending to Chibnall and Whittaker's tenure on the show, while also revealing that he was "really emotional" watching Whittaker's final scenes.

Meanwhile, Chibnall has said the special will deliver "Easter eggs and kisses to the past" – so it looks like Whovians have plenty to look forward to in the new episode.

It will see the Doctor face off against her most familiar foes in the shape of the Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen, while two companions from classic Doctor Who – Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) and Sophie Aldred (Ace) – will join her, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in an epic battle for survival.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on Sunday 23rd October on BBC One. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.