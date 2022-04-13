Doctor Who boss teases "Easter eggs and kisses to the past" in centenary special
Outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall has revealed a few details about Jodie Whittaker's final special.
While Jodie Whittaker fans aren't looking forward to seeing the Thirteenth Doctor regenerate later this year, we can't help but get excited about her very last Doctor Who episode – the centenary special – which is set to feature quite a few "treats", showrunner Chris Chibnall has teased.
The special, which will commemorate 100 years of the BBC, will mark Whittaker and Chibnall's departure from Doctor Who before former boss Russell T Davies takes back over as showrunner in 2023.
Speaking in the Radio Times magazine's latest issue, Chibnall revealed that Whittaker's story will wrap up "in a really huge, fun, action-y, mad, heart-breaking way".
"There'll be a lot of laughs and tears in that final episode," he continued. "You want to do everything."
He added that it's a "celebration" of the BBC. "There are some treats – Easter eggs and kisses to the past," he said.
Chibnall, who has previously written for Life on Mars, Torchwood and Broadchurch, went on to praise the BBC, saying: "I have no idea why you would want to bash the BBC.
"Look at the amazing drama and entertainment they still pump out – The Tourist, Time, Strictly... Everybody likes to attack it until we have a pandemic or a massive war and then everyone asks, ‘Can you tell us the truth, please?’ and the BBC does that. We should never take it for granted.”
Doctor Who continues on Sunday with a brand new episode, Legend of the Sea Devils, with the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) coming face to face with legendary pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu).
