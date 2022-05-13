Doctor Who boss teases “immense plans” for Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor

Thankfully the pair were both seen last week on the red carpet for the BAFTA TV Awards, where they were asked about what we can expect by RadioTimes.com and other press. And while Davies remained coy about the details, he did tease that the team have "immense plans".

Following the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa's casting as the new Doctor , the Doctor Who fandom has been desperate to hear more about just how his and returning showrunner Russell T Davies' version of the series will play out.

He said: "I can't wait to talk to you about them but it's just not fair. Jodie [Whittaker's] there. She owns it, she's got a big finale in October and if we start nipping– we have to announce today because people would have found out about Ncuti whether we liked it or not, that's the curse of Doctor Who.

"You have to announce things in advance, but now we're going to shut up. 2023, you'll be sick of me. Talk to me in 23, that's going to be my catchphase. F**king hell, that's dreadful."

Asked about Jodie Whittaker's upcoming finale, currently known only as the centenary special, Davies confirmed that he has seen it and it's "beyond epic".

He said: "It's like a 10-year-old's fantasy version of Doctor Who but with muscle and punch and light and colour."

While on the red carpet Davies also said that he had spoken to Whittaker the previous day and she was "so happy" about Gatwa's casting.

She wasn't the only one - not only have other Doctors including Matt Smith, Sylvester McCoy and David Tennant passed on their well wishes, but Gatwa's Sex Education castmates have also expressed their excitement to see him in the role.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

