The 29-year-old wrote in a post that he is "stunned and speechless" at the reaction to him taking over the role of the Doctor.

It's been a busy few days for Ncuti Gatwa, who was announced as the next Doctor over the weekend, but the Sex Education star has taken to Instagram for the first time since the big news hit to thank a number of previous Doctor Who stars for "beautiful words of support".

"There are a lot of thank you’s in this caption so please excuse the cringe. But mans feeling hella grateful at the moment,"(sic) he said.

"The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker and Mr David Tennant for your beautiful words of support and encouragement on BAFTA day," he added. "I was absolutely cacking my pants and honestly speaking to you two was priceless."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He went on to thank the team behind Doctor Who, include returning showrunner Russell T Davies, the producers and the fans for being "so gracious and welcoming".

The three-time BAFTA nominee will be taking over from Whittaker in 2023, with Russell T Davies revealing he wrote a "special audition speech" for those in the running for the role.

Advertisement

Davies also said he almost cast a different actor to play the Doctor, but it was Gatwa who was the last to audition and "simply stole it", while to avoid the news leaking, Davies planted a number of Doctor Who red herrings.