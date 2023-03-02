Speaking in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine , Siân Reynish, the VFX co-ordinator on the new episodes of Doctor Who, told Nick Setchfield about her responsibilities and shared some behind-the-scenes teasers.

As if excitement for the upcoming new episodes of Doctor Who wasn't already high enough, now it's been revealed that the future of the show include some "Marvel-like" technology.

When asked about what excites her most about the future of the show visually, Reynish said: "We’re using top of the range technology, the kind that Marvel films use, to make Doctor Who in Wales, which I think is pretty spectacular.

"It means Doctor Who is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries. And in the Christmas special we’re shooting with drones on the set, which no one’s done before. Because of the way the Doctor races erratically around the TARDIS, it’s amazing to have those sort of shots."

The MCU and Doctor Who comparisons have continued to swirl amid rumours that the long-running sci-fi series is looking to transform into a Marvel-style franchise, with spin-offs and shared universe plots.

Speaking about it previously, Steven Moffat asked: “Isn’t Marvel just like Doctor Who?

“Doctor Who’s been doing that for a very, very long time. Certainly, since Russell brought it back, but arguably a lot before that, it’s been very human-driven.”

The screenwriter told Inverse: “I don’t know what ‘more Marvel’ means. I would hope [it] means more money. And I think that would be good, more Marvel in that sense, but I’m not sure how much more Marvel it could get, and I’m not sure they’ve got it the right way around.”

Read more:

Either way, we can all agree that it's an exciting snippet of news to hear that season 14 will be levelling up in terms of tech – we can't wait to see what else the new run has in store for us.

Fan photos were recently captured of Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, shooting her first TARDIS experience in Bristol for the upcoming Christmas special. But also, Ncuti Gatwa was also spotted in Cardiff filming for his first season, which is set to be released in 2024.

Doctor Who Magazine's new issue is out now.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.