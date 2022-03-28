Steven Moffat says Marvel is turning into Doctor Who not vice versa

As former showrunner Russell T Davies prepares to return to steer the sci-fi drama into a new era, there has been much speculation about what could be in its future.

Steven Moffat has suggested that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is following the blueprint set out by Doctor Who , rather than the other way around.

Among the top rumours is that the BBC is looking to transform Doctor Who into a Marvel-style franchise, including spin-offs and shared universe shenanigans.

In an interview with Inverse, Moffat argued that's the wrong way to describe it, pointing out that Doctor Who predates the MCU and has been orchestrating such stories for decades.

“Isn’t Marvel just like Doctor Who?” he asked. “Doctor Who’s been doing that for a very, very long time. Certainly, since Russell brought it back, but arguably a lot before that, it’s been very human-driven.”

The screenwriter continued: “I don’t know what ‘more Marvel’ means. I would hope [it] means more money. And I think that would be good, more Marvel in that sense, but I’m not sure how much more Marvel it could get, and I’m not sure they’ve got it the right way around.”

Indeed, Davies had a miniature MCU-style endeavour on his hands well before the release of the first Iron Man film, as he nurtured his Doctor Who empire to include two spin-offs with Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Nevertheless, Moffat was keen to point out that he respects Marvel Studios' storytelling, which has grown more complex with the multiverse antics of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a [Marvel] devotee, but I like the movies very much,” he added. “I think they’ve raised the bar as to what can be done in movies like that. Other action blockbusters should watch out ’cos they’re so witty.

“They’re very bold with what they think an audience can follow along, and they get away with it. I’m always getting told my stuff is far too complicated. But have you seen this stuff? It’s really complicated.”

Moffat is about to return to sci-fi with his latest series, The Time Traveler's Wife – based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger – which will premiere on HBO Max in the United States.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

