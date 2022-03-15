The Time Traveler's Wife shares trailer for new Steven Moffat series

The 80-second clip begins with narration from Rose Leslie's Clare Abshire, who describes the unusual predicament she and her lover Henry find themselves in. "It's happened again," she says. "The bedsheets will go slack or the shower will keep running and you realise he's gone, he's just a pile of clothes."

Sky has released the official teaser trailer for Steven Moffat's adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife , which will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in May.

"It's not a superpower," we later hear Henry (Theo James) explain. "It's what's wrong with me. I can't keep hold of the current moment, I just slide off, I fall back in time."

The trailer also teases plenty of sweeping romanticism alongside inevitable tragedy and ends with Clare declaring: "I married a time traveler. It's complicated!" You can watch it in full below.

The six-episode series is the second major adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's popular novel of the same name, following the 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, once again telling the story of a marriage that threatens to be torn apart by time travel. Alongside Leslie and James, the cast also includes Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Kate Seigel and Michael Park.

Of course, it's not Moffat's first time dealing with time travel – following his hugely successful stint as Doctor Who showrunner between 2009 and 2017 – but he's been on record to explain that the two shows share little in common beyond that superficial similarity.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It bears no resemblance to anything I've done in terms of time travel before," he told Entertainment Weekly toward the end of 2021.

"Doctor Who loves time travelling, and mainly it's just the bus seat they get on to arrive at their next adventure. Here, Audrey is saying to her reader, 'Keep up. This is the story of a man living his life in the wrong order, and I'm not necessarily going to tell it in the right order.'"

Advertisement

The Time Traveller's Wife will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in May 2022. You can order the book on Amazon. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide, or visit our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.