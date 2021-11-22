The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Doctor Who overnight ratings for Village of the Angels revealed

Doctor Who overnight ratings for Village of the Angels revealed

Despite receiving praise from fans and critics, the episode's ratings were down.

Doctor Who

Published:

Doctor Who: Flux‘s latest episode was hailed as “epic” and “breathtaking” by fans, but it didn’t fare quite so well in the overnight ratings.

Advertisement

In what has become a tradition for series 13, Village of the Angels ended in a cliffhanger, with Jodie Whittaker’s fate left up in the air and shocking viewers.

It was a welcome change to last week’s Once, Upon Time – which received more mixed reviews – in large part thanks to returning villains the Weeping Angels.

Despite ticking every box in Doctor Who fans’ wishlist, the episode wasn’t able to improve on a gradual ratings decline across the course of the series, ending up with 3.45 million viewers on the night – down from 3.76m last week.

The biggest show of the night was, of course, the I’m A Celebrity 2021 premiere, although that also struggled to hit the heights set by its launch show last year.

BBC News’ Entertainment Correspondent Lizo Mzimba posted last night’s ratings on Twitter, revealing that though the ITV reality show was the most-watched programme, figures were down from 2020.

“I’m A Celebrity on ITV launched with 8.03 million viewers. A big figure, but significantly down from 2020’s launch (during lockdown) of 10.93m,” Mzimba tweeted. “Doctor Who was 3.45m, a drop of a million since the series opener.”

Despite the drop, Doctor Who should fare well in catch-up views, with the final consolidated figures to be revealed at a later date.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC One. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More