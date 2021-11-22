Doctor Who fans hail Village of the Angels as “epic” and “terrifying” after “breathtaking” cliffhanger

Doctor Who: Flux is the gift that keeps on giving – stunning performances, returning villains and epic weekly cliffhangers.

Last night’s episode Village of the Angels delivered one of the most terrifying twist endings of the series to date, with the Doctor’s fate left hanging in the balance after an unthinkable transformation.

And fans were loving it, taking to Twitter to praise Jodie Whittaker’s performance and the spine-tingling direction the series is going in.

One fan tweeted: “Just keeps getting bigger, better, more epic, more intriguing and more terrifying! Don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it to the finalé in a fortnight. Jodie Whittaker is absolutely SLAYING it! I just thought about tonight’s cliffhanger again and got chills up my spine!!”

Another fan said: “I feel like I’m saying that every week but best episode EVER?? Definitely best weeping angels episode, best flux episode and best CLIFFHANGER?? it was amazing!!”

“Easily the best episode of Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation – spooky feel of classic Pertwee and Baker stories,” another added.

The episode did feature nods to Jon Pertwee’s The Daemons, with Medderton reminiscent of Devil’s End, both in its look and the fact that it’s being terrorised by a living statue. Showrunner Chris Chibnall even added in a nod to Pertwee’s Third Doctor with the iconic line: “I reversed the polarity of the neutron flow.”

And, of course, Kevin McNally, who played Professor Eustacius Jericho in last night’s episode, also featured in Colin Baker’s The Twin Dilemma 37 years ago.

Some fans also commented on how Village of the Angels transported them back to watching the series as children.

“It gave me that feeling I had when I was watching Doctor Who as a kid,” one fan tweeted, “and it would end on a breathtaking cliffhanger and you’d have a WHOLE WEEK to wait to find out what happens. A week felt a lot longer back then though!”

We hope it flies by.

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC One.