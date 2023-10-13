However, he was also quick to clarify that "none of those is the date of the Specials’ transmission!", although details of exactly what they are dates for remain scarce.

The only other detail Davies revealed was to say that "none of them is a date to book a hotel for, since we don’t have any live events planned. Sorry! We concentrated our fire on things everyone can see."

So, what exciting surprise do we think will be coming up on those dates? Get your guesses in now!

In his letter, Davies also hinted that we could be seeing the first "brief" episode of recently announced behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who: Unleashed soon, as it will reportedly arrive "well BEFORE" the first of the 60th anniversary specials.

Davies said: "But you’ll know about Unleashed by now, yes? Although you won’t know it’ll be popping up unexpectedly, briefly, well BEFORE The Star Beast is shown. What? How? Oh just wait!"

Davies also teased in this month's issue of the magazine that there is a "genuine in-universe crossover" coming up, which will connect Doctor Who with his "ITV drama from earlier this year, Nolly, which is truly canonical and official".

Fans already knew to look out for future spin-offs from the long-running sci-fi show, but it's unlikely that many were expecting the establishment of the "RTD universe".

