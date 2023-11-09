In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, more was revealed as it read: "As well as a stirring new score by Mark Ayres, the 2023 cut features new dialogue, written by Russell T Davies and recorded by original Dalek voice actor David Graham, now a sprightly 98.

"It’s been just one of the many thrills of a long-held passion project, says Russell."

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "Doctor Who is very busy and very mad, but it’s been a constant source of joy for me and Phil that every couple of weeks we can return to The Daleks and see how it’s coming along. I absolutely love it.

"I really think it validates everything we set out to do. And we’re starting work on next year’s already…"

There's plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks for Doctor Who fans, and if you're a fan of the Daleks (who isn't, of course?), then you'll also be pleased to learn that the already announced colourisation of the show's second ever story, The Daleks, will air at 7:30pm on 23rd November on BBC Four.

For this, Doctor Who's second ever serial - which is known collectively as The Daleks - has been edited down, so that its seven 25-minute episodes have been recut as a 75-minute feature-length outing.

Upon it first being announced, Phil Collinson, executive producer on Doctor Who, said: "It’s been my absolute pleasure to spend these past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure - a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become.

"The original is a masterpiece of 1960s television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960s Doctor Who."

As well as the exciting Dalek material information being revealed in this month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, four cast members for the 60th anniversary specials were also announced.

The new casting additions include former Coronation Street actor Charlie De Melo, who will star in the third and final special, The Giggle. He will star as Charles Banerjee - but, of course, the actor was known to many soap fans as Imran Habeeb in Corrie from 2017 to 2022.

Speaking about his role in the special episode, Collinson told Doctor Who Magazine: "You might have already glimpsed him in the trailer, and I can certainly say that Charles Banerjee is heading towards terrors we’ve never seen on screen before."

