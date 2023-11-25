Stevenson played the role of Baylan Skoll, and was paid tribute to by the Ahsoka cast after the season finale and Stevenson's last scenes in the series aired.

Speaking about the possibilities to come in Ahsoka, series creator Dave Filoni spoke to Vanity Fair about what the future could potentially hold for Stevenson's character, Baylan Skoll.

He said: “Obviously, there’s a story there. We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point.

"But I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was…. I used to have mini debates with him and say, ‘Ray, you’re the villain here.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t think so, but you are. I love that you’re playing it like you’re not.’ Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.”

Filoni continued, talking about the positive reception to Stevenson's character: “I think he would’ve been over the moon. The big regret here is that he didn’t get to experience that.

“I’m glad he was at Star Wars Celebration with us, that he got to see the trailer and get a taste of that from the fans. And they’ve been nothing but wonderful about Ray and the character.”

Stevenson's final scene in Ahsoka saw Baylan Skoll standing near statues of the Mortis Gods, making it clear that is what he has been searching for all season – a power beyond the Jedi and Sith.

The statues are of the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, the three Force gods introduced in Clone Wars.

Speaking about that final shot of Stevenson, Filoni said: “I know it’s a very specific group of people that would even know what those statues are, but I thought it was an exciting image, and it does give you the shape of what Baylan is after."

Following Stevenson's death earlier this year, a tribute was also posted on the official Star Wars website.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart," it read.

"His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent."

