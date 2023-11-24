As viewers watched on, there were a couple of familiar faces, including Heartstopper's Kit Connor, who portrays Charlie in the docudrama.

Kit's character is seen watching the Daleks in An Adventure in Space and Time.

One fan on X (formerly known on Twitter) penned: "Watching An Adventure in Space and Time and look who it is! It's Nick Nelson himself Kit Connor! #DoctorWho."

Kit isn't the only familiar face who featured in the docudrama to viewers' surprise, as Ncuti Gatwa was added to the revamped version.

In the original emotional final scene, viewers saw William Hartnell look up to see Matt Smith, who was the current Doctor when the programmed first aired.

However, a small addition was made, as Hartnell now sees Gatwa as the Doctor in the Whoniverse version.

Ncuti Gatwa in Adventure in Space and Time. BBC BBC

Gatwa will play the Fifteenth Doctor, with his era beginning on Christmas Day. He'll be joined by Millie Gibson, who portrays companion Ruby Sunday.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

An Adventure in Space and Time is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.