However, with the programme repeated on BBC Four and being added to BBC iPlayer as part of the "Whoniverse", a small addition has been made - now, when Hartnell looks up, he sees incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies was previously tight-lipped about why An Adventure in Space and Time hadn't been released on BBC iPlayer with the rest of the back catalogue, simply promising that it would be there soon.

Gatiss recently chatted exclusively with RadioTimes.com about a potential sequel to the programme.

He reflected: "The origins of everything, that's always the interesting thing. The other interesting thing is crisis..

"The documentary about The Trial of a Time Lord is an absolutely fascinating piece of work, because it's so full of what ifs and conflict."

He added: "It's a strange thing to say, but the darkest hour for the show would definitely make a very interesting drama, wouldn't it? I mean, the personal conflicts, the professional conflicts, the resignations... that's the one, isn't it?

"And I suppose out of the darkness comes the light, because there's a rosy future to look forward to.

"There's something very moving about [Tales of the TARDIS] rounding all that off."

Gatwa will play the Fifteenth Doctor, with his era beginning this Christmas. He'll be joined by Millie Gibson, who's playing companion Ruby Sunday.

An Adventure in Space and Time is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

