After four long years of waiting, Black Mirror season 6 is finally here!

The new season features a star-studded cast, including Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, and Paapa Essiedu and covers everything from true crime in Loch Henry to the paparazzi in Mazey Day.

Plus, it even features a parody of Netflix itself in Joan Is Awful.

Brooker has teased that this season will embrace horror in a big way, and that he wants to shake up everyone's expectations once again.

Speaking at a Q&A and preview of Black Mirror season 6 episode Beyond the Sea at BFI Southbank, the writer said: “This season I started out doing some with a very different take – a Red Mirror film, and almost like a crime and horror-led sister label, so to speak. And in doing that, I thought, ‘I’ll shake up what I think a Black Mirror episode is’.”

Brooker acknowledged the fact that some episodes of this season are set in the past (which is different for the Black Mirror universe, where stories are usually set in the present or future), and explained that comedy fans will be in luck with the first episode of the new season.

When asked whether it's fair to say that this upcoming season has more horror than previously, Brooker said: “This season overall, we’ve also got probably one of our most overtly comic ones that we’ve ever done, which is Joan Is Awful. But certainly, there’s quite a lot of horror."

Joan Is Awful is the first episode of season 6 and sees Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek Pinault star in the Netflix parody episode which features streaming service Streamberry.

Black Mirror season 6: Salma Hayek Netflix

Fairly surprisingly, Brooker also revealed that Netflix had no issues at all with the parody.

The writer recalled: "We just said, 'We’ve got this streaming platform called Streamberry in this episode… can we make it look like Netflix?'"

He added to Empire: "They went away and came back quite quickly — weirdly quickly — and said, 'Yeah, okay.' There wasn’t any resistance to it, that I could tell. Which is a bit disappointing, because it would be good to be able to say, 'I just did it anyway, because I’m an anarchist!' But no.”

However, we're sure he's set to cause a stir with the new episodes either way.

Black Mirror season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.

