Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara star in Beyond the Sea , an episode set in an alternative 1969, when "two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy", according to the official synopsis.

Netflix has unveiled posters for its five new Black Mirror episodes, which are available to stream later this month – and one of them has caught the attention of longtime fans.

However, some are wondering whether the episode could have a secret connection to one of Black Mirror's most celebrated chapters – season 2's White Bear – due to the presence of a shared symbol on the poster.

The symbol as seen on a balaclava in the Black Mirror episode White Bear. Channel 4

White Bear followed a young woman named Victoria Skillane (played by Lenora Crichlow), who awakes with no memory of her life, but is hounded by relentless pursuers seemingly controlled by a mysterious signal.

The signal is identified by a blocky symbol resembling the letter 'Y' in its shape, which has been repurposed in the title of Beyond the Sea on the episode poster below.

Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season 6 Beyond the Sea poster. Netflix

The ominous synopsis, mentioning two men facing consequences for a terrible tragedy, suggests that the episode could tackle themes of punishment that were present in White Bear.

Brooker has previously expressed an interest in producing a sequel to White Bear, saying as much in companion book Inside Black Mirror, published in 2018.

Read more:

However, it's possible that the symbol is simply being used as an Easter egg to please long-time viewers, with an upside-down version previously appearing throughout interactive episode Bandersnatch – despite no tangible connection in terms of plot.

While Black Mirror has not previously attempted a direct follow-up to one of its episodes, Brooker has promised "some crazy swings" in season 6 that surprised even himself (via TUDUM). In other words, expect the unexpected.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Black Mirror season 6 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 15th June 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.