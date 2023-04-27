The trailer for the long-awaited sixth season of the anthology series has just been released , giving us a sense of the horrors and technological terrors in store for this new outing.

After four long years of waiting, it's finally time to return to Charlie Brooker's treasure trove of dark sci-fi stories, as hit anthology series Black Mirror returns to Netflix .

As is customary for the series, the new season has an absolutely stacked cast-list, with the likes of Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Zazie Beetz all lining up to be a part of the chaos.

Brooker has said that he began writing the new season "by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect" and teased that he's included some things he swore he would never do. Colour us ridiculously excited.

Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season 6. Nick Wall/Netflix

However, with the arrival of the new season now just weeks away, it got us thinking - what is the fan-favourite best Black Mirror episode of all time?

We've had our own say before, with RadioTimes.com having already ranked all 23 episodes. In our list, season 3's San Junipero came out on top, while season 4's ArkAngel brought up the rear.

Now it's time for you to have your say and decide which is your favourite story from the collection. Could it be the first ever episode, starring Rory Kinnear as a Prime Minister forced to go to extreme lengths to rescue a princess?

Or could it be USS Callister, the Star Trek-inspired space romp which took a dark turn? Or maybe even Bandersnatch, the interactive film which let viewers decide the outcome?

And of course, who could forget White Christmas, a harrowing, dark treat which is sure to pop up on fans' annual festive watch-list? All of these are on the table in our poll below, which will determine fans' favourite episodes from across the entire season thus far, before the new instalments arrive in June.

So what are you waiting for? Get voting in the poll below now!

