Black Lightning star hints at appearance on The Flash following show’s cancellation

After four electrifying seasons, Black Lightning has come to an end – but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Cress Williams as the titular superhero.

Advertisement

Williams hinted during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the character could still appear in other Arrowverse shows, and revealed that there had already been interest from long-running series The Flash.

“I have had people from The Flash reach out, asking if I’d come do some work with them,” Williams told EW.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Williams said that his appearance in the Flash was still “in the talk phase” but revealed that he tweaked a line in the series finale that suggested his character would fully retire so he could guest-star in other shows.

“So in anticipating me leaving that door open, and anticipation of that being a possibility, that’s why I changed it slightly to basically say, ‘I’m done in Freeland and just kind of like giving Freeland over to my daughter.’

“So that if I show up somewhere else, I haven’t contradicted anything.”

Black Lightning and The Flash have crossed paths before, meeting during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover that brought the Black Lightning show into the Arrowverse continuity.

It was a process that Williams enjoyed, and he stated that he would be interested in multiple appearances on The Flash in the future.

“I really enjoyed the crossover last year. Specifically, I think me and Grant [Gustin], we’re just very like-minded in how we approach the work, and we had really great conversations,” he said.

“One of my favorite scenes of doing this character was the scene between me and him in the library. So the thought of being able to go back and do an episode here or an episode there? Oh yeah, no, I’m down for that.”

Black Lightning is one of many Arrowverse shows to be cancelled by American network The CW recently, following the conclusion of Arrow in 2020 and Supergirl set to wrap up in summer 2021. However, new show Superman & Lois received a warm reception from fans after premiering earlier this year.

Advertisement

Black Lightning is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or take a look at our our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.