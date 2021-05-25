Black Lightning star hints at appearance on The Flash following show’s cancellation
It's possible we've not seen the last of Jefferson Pierce.
Published:
After four electrifying seasons, Black Lightning has come to an end – but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Cress Williams as the titular superhero.
Williams hinted during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the character could still appear in other Arrowverse shows, and revealed that there had already been interest from long-running series The Flash.
“I have had people from The Flash reach out, asking if I’d come do some work with them,” Williams told EW.
Williams said that his appearance in the Flash was still “in the talk phase” but revealed that he tweaked a line in the series finale that suggested his character would fully retire so he could guest-star in other shows.
“So in anticipating me leaving that door open, and anticipation of that being a possibility, that’s why I changed it slightly to basically say, ‘I’m done in Freeland and just kind of like giving Freeland over to my daughter.’
“So that if I show up somewhere else, I haven’t contradicted anything.”
Black Lightning and The Flash have crossed paths before, meeting during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover that brought the Black Lightning show into the Arrowverse continuity.
It was a process that Williams enjoyed, and he stated that he would be interested in multiple appearances on The Flash in the future.
“I really enjoyed the crossover last year. Specifically, I think me and Grant [Gustin], we’re just very like-minded in how we approach the work, and we had really great conversations,” he said.
“One of my favorite scenes of doing this character was the scene between me and him in the library. So the thought of being able to go back and do an episode here or an episode there? Oh yeah, no, I’m down for that.”
Black Lightning is one of many Arrowverse shows to be cancelled by American network The CW recently, following the conclusion of Arrow in 2020 and Supergirl set to wrap up in summer 2021. However, new show Superman & Lois received a warm reception from fans after premiering earlier this year.
