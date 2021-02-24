Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Fans react to Superman & Lois “nostalgic, hopeful and inspirational” premiere

Fans react to Superman & Lois “nostalgic, hopeful and inspirational” premiere

The CW's new show featuring the Man of Steel and his equally steely wife was a hit with fans.

Superman & Lois pilot

Published:

The Man of Steel and Lois Lane have landed on the small screen once again, with The CW’s Superman & Lois premiering across the pond last night (23rd February).

Advertisement

Both Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois already made their Arrowverse debut back in 2016 and 2018 respectively, but their own show took the characters in an unconventional direction – and fans are loving it.

In this incarnation, the pair face their toughest challenge yet – parenthood – and also move back to a struggling Smallville with their two teenage sons.

One fan called the premiere “the best pilot I’ve seen since #TheFlash. Nostalgic, hopeful, & inspirational. I cried multiple times not because its Superman but because Smallville is Superman and Superman IS Smallville. The core of Superman is his heart. The CW got this one right.”

Another said: “Man… this show is nailing it. Loving it.”

One fan even admitted that, though they had gone in “with low expectations”, they were “absolutely blown away” by the pilot episode.

One scene in particular got fans of classic Superman comics really excited – a sequence which saw Superman lift a green PT Cruiser that looks exactly the same as the car he lifted in his first ever comic appearance back in 1938.

“Tears guys, freaking Tears on my stupid stubbly face,” one fan wrote.

“I cheered,” added another.

That wasn’t the only nod to the comics the episode featured, with Superman’s suit also referencing the one Krypton’s last son wore in the classic Fleischer cartoons.

There were plenty of Easter eggs sprinkled into the episode too, hinting at appearances from classic DC characters in the future.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted the Crows flag in Clark’s old bedroom, which is a reference to the Smallville Crows first featured in another Superman-inspired TV series, Smallville.

A UK broadcaster for Superman & Lois is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned to our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
AQ137 Fitness Watch

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £25 off a stylish smart watch – plus free delivery!

Get the multi-functional Aquarius AQ137 for less with this exclusive deal

You might like

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois release date: Cast, trailer, streaming news and more

Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Morgan Jeffery Ruby Rose quitting Batwoman is an unprecedented setback for DC TV

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Emmanuelle Chriqui attends the 2nd annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) honors benefit gala at Private Estate on September 28, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Emmanuelle Chriqui cast as Lana Lang in Superman and Lois

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois TV series is recasting an Arrowverse character