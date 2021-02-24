Fans react to Superman & Lois “nostalgic, hopeful and inspirational” premiere

The Man of Steel and Lois Lane have landed on the small screen once again, with The CW’s Superman & Lois premiering across the pond last night (23rd February).

Both Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois already made their Arrowverse debut back in 2016 and 2018 respectively, but their own show took the characters in an unconventional direction – and fans are loving it.

In this incarnation, the pair face their toughest challenge yet – parenthood – and also move back to a struggling Smallville with their two teenage sons.

One fan called the premiere “the best pilot I’ve seen since #TheFlash. Nostalgic, hopeful, & inspirational. I cried multiple times not because its Superman but because Smallville is Superman and Superman IS Smallville. The core of Superman is his heart. The CW got this one right.”

#SupermanAndLois is the best pilot i've seen since #TheFlash. Nostalgic, hopeful, & inspirational. I cried multiple times not because its Superman but because Smallville is Superman and Superman IS Smallville. The core of Superman is his heart. The CW got this one right. pic.twitter.com/bwzDTPYzEQ — Nick Zednik @ LET'S GO! (@PapaZ_95) February 24, 2021

Another said: “Man… this show is nailing it. Loving it.”

One fan even admitted that, though they had gone in “with low expectations”, they were “absolutely blown away” by the pilot episode.

Wow. I can’t lie — #SupermanAndLois is some of the best Superman content we’ve ever gotten, and I don’t say that lightly. I went in with low expectations, and I was absolutely blown away. 👏 pic.twitter.com/u6dMrHyE7d — GJK (@gjkcentral) February 24, 2021

One scene in particular got fans of classic Superman comics really excited – a sequence which saw Superman lift a green PT Cruiser that looks exactly the same as the car he lifted in his first ever comic appearance back in 1938.

“Tears guys, freaking Tears on my stupid stubbly face,” one fan wrote.

Tears guys, freaking Tears on my stupid stubbly face. 🥲#SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/llrBKZtZoV — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) February 24, 2021

“I cheered,” added another.

That wasn’t the only nod to the comics the episode featured, with Superman’s suit also referencing the one Krypton’s last son wore in the classic Fleischer cartoons.

There were plenty of Easter eggs sprinkled into the episode too, hinting at appearances from classic DC characters in the future.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted the Crows flag in Clark’s old bedroom, which is a reference to the Smallville Crows first featured in another Superman-inspired TV series, Smallville.

A UK broadcaster for Superman & Lois is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned to our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.

