What's the best Star Wars TV series of all time?

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is the latest Star Wars property to land on Disney Plus , with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the iconic Jedi master, charged with protecting a young Luke Skywalker in the unforgiving sands of Tatooine.

There are few fictional universes as expansive as Star Wars. The ever-growing franchise spans big-screen movies, animated series, live-action shows, novels, comics and video games, with more of everything on the way in the coming months and years.

And, in the not so far, far away future, we have an Ahsoka live-action series and season 3 of The Mandalorian to look forward to as well. They join an already packed catalogue of inter-galactic content that has kept fans going between big-screen releases – and has become just as, if not more, beloved.

Which begs the question, which is the best? It's a tough call, especially since there are so many to choose from. Luckily, we've shortlisted our favourites, and now it's up to you to decide the winner.

Live-action offerings like The Mandalorian and the recently released The Book of Boba Fett might have enticed a new generation into the franchise, and it's easy to see why. As well as expanding the stories of characters we know and love, they have both introduced new faces too. Some, like Grogu, have gone from adorable meme fodder to grappling with the big Light vs Dark debate on which the whole galaxy hinges.

Before that, however, Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni gave us many such characters in his Star Wars animations, including the amazing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the whole Ghost crew in Star Wars: Rebels. In fact, Clone Wars often tops best Star Wars series lists.

Before Filoni's The Clone Wars, however, there was a 2D Star Wars animation also titled Clone Wars, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Some elements of the Emmy-winning series are not part of the official Star Wars canon (yet, it's complicated), but it arguably laid the foundations for its canonical successors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Disney

Also on the animation front is new kid on the block The Bad Batch, which delved into the stories of a ragtag team of extraordinary clones first introduced in Clone Wars (the Filoni one), and Star Wars: Resistance. The latter, like anthology Star Wars: Visions, has a very different art style than Clone Wars, Rebels and The Bad Batch, and only ran for two seasons.

So, which is the best? Vote below.

