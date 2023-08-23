This time around, fans have been speculating as to whether Morgan Elsbeth (played by Diana Lee Inosanto) is actually a Nightsister.

It's a long-held theory by Star Wars fans, and while it was very much up in the air before the show arrived, the storyline was confirmed in episode 1 of Ahsoka. That's right – Morgan Elsbeth is a Nightsister after all.

The Nightsisters of Dathomir were an ancient all-female order of magic-wielding people who were able to use their powers by tapping into the magical ichor that flowed through the planet.

In those first Ahsoka episodes, we see Elsbeth being rescued from prison by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

They present her with the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn, which had been stolen from Sabine, and later Elbseth tells Skoll and Hati that the Jedi temple was "built by my ancestors, the Nightsisters of Dathomir".

Hati brands her a witch, but Elsbeth insists she's a "survivor" - and later on, we see her actually using her powers as Grand Admiral Thrawn calls to her.

Fans first spotted clues of Elsbeth's magic abilities in the Ahsoka trailer, with one fan writing on Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X): "If we learn in #Ahsoka that Morgan Elsbeth is a nightsister or using nightsister magic I’m going to lose my mind, that would be fascinating and terrifying."

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka. LucasFilm/Disney+

After the episode 1 revelation, there was no shortage of fans airing their views about the shock plot twist, with one writing that it's "a lot of information to drop in just one quick scene", while another said that the fact that Elsbeth is a Nightsister "should have been revealed in Mando", referencing The Mandalorian.

It's safe to say that it's already been a jam-packed couple of episodes, with fan theories having been confirmed and one particular character also grabbing people's attention.

David Tennant's return as Huyang was certainly a standout performance for many as the Doctor Who star reprised his role as the droid from animated series The Clone Wars.

The new show also stars Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and following his death, the first Ahsoka episode was dedicated to the actor.

His performance as Baylan Skoll was one of his final roles following his death in May, aged 58.

