The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its long-awaited debut on 1st September, with many critics impressed with what's on offer in the opening two episodes of the series, which is set thousands of years before the events of the films.

He said that while he's a "huge fan" of J R R Tolkien's books, it was "Peter Jackson's films in conjunction with Howard Shore's scores that brought Middle Earth to life" for him and subsequently "changed the trajectory" of his life.

McCreary worked with Shore on the series, adding: "He was very supportive and just a delightful guy to get to know, and I'm so thrilled with the work that he's contributed. I feel like he created this fanfare that majestically takes us back to Middle Earth, takes us back to those Peter Jackson films."

But he went on to emphasise that while there are parallels between the two scores, the music in The Rings of Power has its own identity: "I'm drawing from the colours and emotional tools that Howard Shore used in the films, but I'm using them in a different way. I think it sounds, technically, nothing like the [musical] cues Howard Shore wrote, but I think fans will hear the line that can be drawn from this, that will become the cues Howard Shore wrote for the film, so continuity is the word that I kept in my mind."

McCreary cited the Dwarves to illustrate his point: "In the Peter Jackson films, the Dwarves are a people in diaspora. There is a sense of sadness and darkness to everything pertaining to the mines of Moria, to the Lonely Mountain. Yes, Gimli was a very comedic character, but at the end of the day we understood him almost to be like an orphan. I want to use those colours that Howard Shore used, in particular the deep male vocals.

"But in contrast, in the Second Age [the films are set in the Third], we're not seeing the mines of Moria, we are seeing Khazad-dûm, we are seeing a society at its peak. They are a capital of industry, there is mining, there is agriculture, there is light. What does that sound like? Suddenly, those deep male vocals don't sound like a sad song of diaspora. It almost sounds like a nationalist Soviet work song. It's uplifting, it's energetic."

He added: "What I want as a fan is to be able to sit down and watch 50 hours or so of the Rings of Power, then... marathon the director's cut versions of the Peter Jackson films in one day, and feel a continuous experience. So I'm doing my part to make that happen."

