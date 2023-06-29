One name that continues to reappear without much explanation is the White Flame, who is Ciri’s biggest enemy in the battle to keep her safe. A huge plot point for season 2, their identity is finally revealed at the end of the finale.

Though the White Flame remains a mysterious presence on screen, his end game plays a vital role in how things will look for Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anna Chalotra).

While Ciri’s enemies closing in on her from all directions, it’s arguably still the White Flame that she has to fear the most.

But who exactly are they, and how have they influenced season 3 so far? Here’s everything you need to know about the ominous The Witcher villain, the White Flame.

Who is the White Flame in The Witcher season 3?

By the end of season 2, it’s revealed that the White Flame is none other than Emhyr var Emreis, also known as Duny (Bart Edwards). What makes the revelation so shocking is that he’s actually Ciri’s father, who had first been introduced through flashbacks in season 1.

For the majority of the show, fans are led to believe that both of Ciri’s parents are dead up until the revelation during the season 2 finale.

In the books, Duny’s initial plan was to marry Ciri until his true identity as Emperor of Nilfgaard is exposed. After meeting Ciri’s mother Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori), his curse of becoming a humanoid hedgehog was lifted as he fell in love with her.

Once Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) tells him the prophecy of Ithlinne, Duny overthrows the Usurper and the rest was history.

As far as viewers are aware, Duny’s love for Pavetta was legitimate, having stated that he would never act on The Witcher’s Law of Surprise. That being said, he’s intentions for his daughter Ciri still remain shrouded in secrecy — though her Elder Blood is bound to play a huge part in his persistence.

Bart Edwards in The Witcher. Netflix

Where does the White Flame appear in season 3?

For the majority of season 3 so far, the White Flame is only referenced through conversation rather than appearing on screen. Duny has plenty of people working on his behalf, with intelligence officer Cahir (Eamon Farren) acting as a mouthpiece after his imprisonment.

Duny has appeared physically twice in season 3 to date — the first time being at the end of the first episode. He’s seen burning a stash of old portraits presumably of his family and the kingdom, only saving one of a tiny Princess Ciri.

He makes himself known again halfway through episode 3, luring Cahir into acting on his behalf to get the elves onside by taking down Gallatin (Robbie Amell).

Though there’s been plenty of action during the first five episodes, Duny’s plans have yet to come to fruition. All sides have been giving it their utmost to try and locate Ciri, with Cahir seemingly acting on his own agenda.

Who is on the White Flame’s side?

By the end of season 3 episode 5, the White Flame has seemingly got a large portion of the elves on his side. After talking to Francesca (Mecia Simson), Cahir reminds her that she has been chosen by the White Flame personally, with the two sides sharing the same goal of relocating Ciri.

Though she doesn’t completely buy why Gallatin has disappeared, she agrees to an uneasy alliance with Cahir and The White Flame once she’s presented with their first mission together.

As for the rest of The Witcher characters, it remains unknown how many will switch their allegiance — or are still hiding their real one.

Though the original novels shine a light on where season 3 might continue, it doesn’t mean that the show will stick completely to the same story. Perhaps the most likely person to give themselves over to the White Flame is Ciri herself, who has been on a journey to finding her own identity throughout the third season.

If she learns that her father is actually alive, will she be willing to risk it all to reconnect?

Eamon Farren in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

Who is the White Flame actor Bart Edwards?

Before he joined the cast of The Witcher as Duny, Bart Edwards was possibly best known for his role as Jasper Hunt in the Hulu drama series Unreal.

Edward has also made appearances in the Paramount series The Flatshare, Eastenders, Fresh Meat and Peep Show.

UK viewers might also recognise Edwards from the six-part ITV drama The Singapore Grip, in which he played Captain James Ehrendorf.

