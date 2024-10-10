Among the other stars voicing characters in the show are Allen Maldonado, Richard Armitage, Zoe Boyle and Earl Baylon, the latter of whom reprises his role as Jonah from the games.

But who do the rest of the actors play in the series, and where might you have seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Who's in the cast of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

Below is the main line-up for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Allen Maldonado as Zip

Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava

Richard Armitage as Charles Devereaux

Zoe Boyle as Camilla Roth

Hayley Atwell plays Lara Croft

Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Lara Croft? Lara Croft is a British archaeologist and adventurer, who visits ancient tombs and ruins around the world. At the start of the series, Lara has been abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly perilous solo adventures.

Atwell spoke with RadioTimes.com about what fans can expect from Lara in the series, explaining: "Lara's emotionally struggling with things, and in this series, you see that.

"It basically picks up after the events of the games of the Survivor Trilogy. She's emotionally at her lowest point, and she's been abandoning her friends to embark on all these solo adventures, but one of these adventures actually leads her back to home, where she's having to confront who she really is, opposite her friends.

"For example, Lara might be driven by this belief that what she's doing is important and heroic or brave, but it might be her friends pointing out that she's also trying to probably run away from her feelings. She'd rather be jumping off cliffs and examining ancient artefacts with evil spirits than she would dealing with the fact that she doesn't really like to be at a party.

"She gets anxiety. I think that's charming and endearing, and it gives me an opportunity as an actor to bring that particular quality to her, which may be different from what we've seen before, but certainly in keeping with what we know her to be."

Where have I seen Hayley Atwell before? Atwell is best known for her roles as Peggy Carter in the MCU, while she has also appeared in films including Mansfield Park, Cinderella, Christopher Robin, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Blinded by the Light. Her TV roles have included appearances in Black Mirror, Conviction, Howard's End and Heartstopper.

Allen Maldonado plays Zip

Allen Maldonado as Zip in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix/Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Salvation Army

Who is Zip? Zip is Lara's right-hand man and tech expert.

Where have I seen Allen Maldonado before? Maldonado has previously had roles in series including The Shield, You're the Worst, Black-ish, The Last OG, Sneakerheads, The Wonder Years and Heels, as well as films such as Die Hard 4.0, The Equalizer, Dope and Straight Outta Compton.

Earl Baylon plays Jonah Maiava

Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava in The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix/Rawmix Productions

Who is Jonah Maiava? Jonah is Lara's close friend and travel companion on her adventures.

Where have I seen Earl Baylon before? As well as voicing Jonah in previous Tomb Raider games, Baylon has also had roles in The Stranded, The Protector, Sanctuary, Welcome to Chippendales, Move That Body and Curses.

Richard Armitage plays Charles Devereaux

Richard Armitage as Charles Devereaux in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Charles Devereaux? Charles is a mercenary who is seeking revenge against The Cabal, after they assassinated his father. At the start of the series, he is a mentor to Lara.

Where have I seen Richard Armitage before? Armitage is known for his roles in multiple Harlan Coben series, including Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger and the upcoming Missing You, as well as for playing Thorin in The Hobbit saga. His other TV roles include appearances in Spooks, Robin Hood, Hannibal, Obsession, Berlin Station and Red Eye.

Zoe Boyle plays Camilla Roth

Zoe Boyle as Camilla Roth in The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix/David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Camilla Roth? Not much is yet known about Camilla.

Where have I seen Zoe Boyle before? Boyle is known for her roles in series including Downton Abbey, Sons of Anarchy, Breathless, The Astronaut Wives Club, Witless, Death in Paradise, Frontier, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Silent Witness, as well as in films such as The Last Letter From Your Lover, Living and Atlas.

