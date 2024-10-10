But what is the chance that the series will return for more adventures in a second season, and when would it be likely to debut on the streamer?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix

It's not been 100 per cent confirmed yet, but it seems so.

Back in 2023, when the show was still in the works, it was reported that the series had been given a two-season order - suggesting we are just halfway through Lara's initial journey on Netflix.

We will keep this page updated with any more information regarding the show's future when we get it.

When would a Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 be released?

Lara Croft, voiced by Hayley Atwell, in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix

We don't yet know exactly when a second season would be released, but if the show was indeed given a two-season order, that would hopefully suggest a relatively short wait.

While animated shows can take a while to turn around, if the two seasons were worked on back-to-back or at the same time, that should lessen the delay, suggesting we could get season 2 at some point in 2025.

We will keep this page updated if we hear anything more regarding the release date for season 2.

Who would be back to star in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix. Netflix

We don't yet know exactly who from the cast would return for season 2, but we would certainly expect Hayley Atwell to be back in the title role.

Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon are also likely to be back as Zip and Jonah respectively, but we will have to wait and see how the cast list shapes up.

For now, here's a full list of the central cast members for season 1, who could be returning for season 2:

Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Allen Maldonado as Zip

Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava

Richard Armitage as Charles Devereaux

Zoe Boyle as Camilla Roth

Is there a trailer for a Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 yet, but we will keep this page updated with any new footage as it is released. For now, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

