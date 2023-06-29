First introduced in season 1, he quickly makes himself known as a powerful mage with humble beginnings. Mostly seen alongside Tissaia de Vries, his charisma is often what wins him the right allies and encourages others to follow his lead.

Viewers might think they know who Vilgefortz is, but the events of season 3 turn his reputation on his head. Here’s everything you need to know about Vilgefortz and actor Mahesh Jadu.

Who is Vilgefortz in The Witcher?

Vilgefortz of Roggeveen is a sorcerer who initially rallies the mages to halt the invasions of the Niflgaardian army in Sodden. He’s thought of as the most powerful sorcerer in the land, with mages such as Yennefer considered to be always inferior to his talents.

Vilgefortz is the one who initially conspires with Duny when Ciri is born and informs him of the prophecy which leads Duny to overthrow the Usurper. He also actively encouraged Geralt to try and take sides at the same time as offering him the choice to become a mage himself.

By the time season 3 comes around, Vilgefortz is well-established in the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and is seemingly loved up with Tissaia. It’s safe to say that if anyone has any business, Vilgefortz has got his nose in it.

More like this

At the halfway point of season 3, it’s also suggested that Vilgefortz is the one instructing Rience to hunt Ciri. As Rience’s master, Vilgefortz’s actions go against everything that the Brotherhood stands for, with only Geralt and Yennefer aware of what he has done.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What does Vilgefortz want with Ciri?

Vilgefortz is interested in using Ciri’s blood to bolster his own powers, despite already being considered the most powerful sorcerer that there is.

He also believes that Ciri doesn’t need to be alive for him to get what he wants, which could explain why he chose fire mage Rience to get the job done.

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

Why did Vilgefortz turn bad?

Vilgefortz’s journey to the dark side stems back to his childhood, which he candidly shares with Geralt during season 1.

He was left to die in a gutter by his parents at a young age, leading him to be taken in by a group of druids. From there, Vilgefortz became a mercenary before working as a spy, with his experience leading him to become the powerful mage that we’re familiar with.

This blend of experiences is sure to have had an effect on Vilgefortz’s thinking, alongside the goals that he often prioritises.

In the novels, there has also been mention of wanting to torture Ciri by removing her placenta, which indicates that he could have had a bone to pick all along.

Who is Mahesh Jadu?

Prior to his time as Vilgefortz, actor Mahesh Jadu is probably best recognised for his role as Dr Doug Harris on the Australian daytime soap Neighbours.

Since then, he’s gone on to star in films such as I, Frankenstein, The Lovers and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Jadu has also had a main role in the Netflix TV series Marco Polo.

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.