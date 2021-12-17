The Witcher season 1 recap: Where did we leave Geralt and Ciri?

After a two-year wait, The Witcher has finally returned for its second season on Netflix, with early buzz from critics suggesting it’s even better than the first.

That’s particularly impressive given that these new episodes were produced largely under pandemic conditions, with production stalling several times as the cast and crew grappled with COVID-19.

Many fans are eager to dive into the next set of adventures featuring fantasy icon Geralt of Rivia, but you’d be forgiven if the first season is a little hazy in your memory – after all, a lot has happened since it came out, to put it lightly.

Netflix seemingly anticipated this could be an issue and has released some valuable resources to get viewers up to speed on the world of The Witcher, starting with a brief beginner’s guide that will re-familiarise you with the world created by novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.

Next, if you want to delve deeper into the specific events of the first season – which confused some viewers with its narrative spanning multiple timelines – then this 15-minute refresher has everything you need to know. Watch below:

Season two sees Henry Cavill return to the title role, as Geralt takes young Princess Cirilla (or Ciri) into his protection, bringing her to the one place he thinks she can be kept safe: Kaer Morhen, a training ground for the monster-hunting Witchers.

The fantasy drama, which aims to be Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones, has already been renewed for a third season, while an upcoming The Witcher spin-off series is set to further expand the universe.

Earlier this year, Netflix released another entry in the franchise, animated film Nightmare of the Wolf, which might also be of interest if you’re looking to brush up on everything that’s happened so far.

The Witcher season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

