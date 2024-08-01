Despite being aired weekly on our screens over the past seven weeks, clips from the anticipated final episode were released on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although the original account was taken down, it managed to post 14 videos and approximately 30 minutes of footage from the yet-to-be-released finale, according to Variety.

In its statement, HBO confirmed that it is monitoring the situation and removing any content that has leaked.

It said (via The Hollywood Reporter): "We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.

"HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that House of the Dragon has been subject to a leak, with the same thing happening with its season 1 finale in 2022.

While all eyes are on the finale to see what becomes of the fierce battle between the Greens and the Blacks, we'll just have to wait patiently for a little while longer before the episode officially drops.

It's been a slow burn of a season so far, with the Game of Thrones prequel series providing plenty of surprise deaths, dragon battles and fierce family disputes (aka civil war) - but everything is heating up as we head into the final episode.

The finale will, of course, follow on from the penultimate seventh instalment, titled The Red Sowing, which saw Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) continue to recruit loyal dragonriders in order to seek vengeance for her son's death and take the Iron Throne.

It's been a tense recovery for King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) after his dramatic dragon attack, which was orchestrated by brother Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

As for whether or not Aemond will further his plot for the throne in that final episode, we'll just have to wait and see, but something tells us to expect the unexpected when it comes to the younger Targaryen brother.

Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) also took a step back from the impending doom of everything and sought solace away from the court, but will she spring back into action as the threat of Rhaenyra's people looms ever closer?

