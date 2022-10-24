Who is Team Rhaenyra and who is Team Aegon in House of the Dragon?
**Spoiler alert for House of the Dragon episode 10**
The first season of the HBO epic House of the Dragon has come to a close.
As the season reaches its dramatic conclusion, the civil war that will be known as the Dance of the Dragons has begun in earnest.
On one side we have the 'Blacks', the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) who was the chosen heir of her late father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).
On the other side are the 'Greens', the supporters of Rhaenyra's younger half-brother, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who has been installed by Viserys' widow Queen Mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King.
So, who in the Seven Kingdoms makes up each side in the horrific war to come?
Who has sided with Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen and the Blacks?
The following individuals and their dragons serve the rights of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen to rule in the Dance of the Dragons.
- Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen and her dragon, Syrax.
- Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen, Protector of the Realm, and his dragon, Caraxes.
- Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, Prince of Dragonstone and his dragon, Vermax.
- Prince Joffrey Velaryon and his dragon Tyraxes.
- Prince Aegon Targaryen (the Younger) and his dragon, Stormcloud.
- Prince Viserys Targaryen.
- Lady Baela Targaryen and her dragon, Moondancer.
- Lady Rhaena Targaryen.
- Lord Corlys Velaryon, Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark, the 'Sea Snake'.
- Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Lady of Driftmark, 'The Queen Who Never Was', and her dragon, Meleys.
- Lord Bartimos Celtigar, Lord of Claw Isle.
- Lord Staunton, Lord of Rook’s Rest.
- Mysaria, the "White Worm".
- Ser Lorent Marbrand
- Ser Erryk Cargyll
- Ser Steffon Darklyn
- Grand Maester Gerardys
Who has sided with King Aegon II Targaryen and the Greens?
The following individuals and their dragons serve the rights of King Aegon II Targaryen to rule in the Dance of the Dragons
- King Aegon II Targaryen and his dragon, Sunfyre
- Queen Helaena Targaryen and her dragon, Dreamfyre.
- Queen Mother Alicent Hightower.
- Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.
- Prince Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar.
- Prince Daeron Targaryen and his dragon, Tessarion (if he does indeed appear in the show).
- Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen.
- Princess Jaehaera Targaryen.
- Prince Maelor Targaryen.
- Ser Criston Cole, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
- Lord Jasper Wylde, Master of Laws, dubbed 'Ironrod'.
- Ser Tyland Lannister, Master of Coin.
- Grand Maester Orwyle
- Lord Larys Strong, Lord of Harrenhal, Lord Confessor, Master of Whisperers, dubbed 'Larys Clubfoot'.
- Lord Borros Baratheon, Lord of Storm’s End and Lord Paramount of the Stormlands.
- Lord Jason Lannister, Lord of Casterly Rock and Warden of the West.
- Ser Arryk Cargyll.
As the second season arrives, we will be sure to update this page.
