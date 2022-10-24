As the season reaches its dramatic conclusion, the civil war that will be known as the Dance of the Dragons has begun in earnest.

The first season of the HBO epic House of the Dragon has come to a close.

On one side we have the 'Blacks', the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) who was the chosen heir of her late father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

On the other side are the 'Greens', the supporters of Rhaenyra's younger half-brother, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who has been installed by Viserys' widow Queen Mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King.

So, who in the Seven Kingdoms makes up each side in the horrific war to come?

**Spoiler warning for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 10**

Who has sided with Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen and the Blacks?

The Black Council in House of the Dragon HBO

The following individuals and their dragons serve the rights of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen to rule in the Dance of the Dragons.

Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen and her dragon, Syrax.

and her dragon, Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen , Protector of the Realm, and his dragon, Caraxes.

, Protector of the Realm, and his dragon, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon , Prince of Dragonstone and his dragon, Vermax.

, Prince of Dragonstone and his dragon, Prince Joffrey Velaryon and his dragon Tyraxes.

and his dragon Prince Aegon Targaryen (the Younger) and his dragon, Stormcloud.

and his dragon, Prince Viserys Targaryen.

Lady Baela Targaryen and her dragon, Moondancer.

and her dragon, Lady Rhaena Targaryen.

Lord Corlys Velaryon , Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark, the 'Sea Snake'.

, Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark, the 'Sea Snake'. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen , Lady of Driftmark, 'The Queen Who Never Was', and her dragon, Meleys.

, Lady of Driftmark, 'The Queen Who Never Was', and her dragon, Lord Bartimos Celtigar , Lord of Claw Isle.

, Lord of Claw Isle. Lord Staunton , Lord of Rook’s Rest.

, Lord of Rook’s Rest. Mysaria , the "White Worm".

, the "White Worm". Ser Lorent Marbrand

Ser Erryk Cargyll

Ser Steffon Darklyn

Grand Maester Gerardys

Who has sided with King Aegon II Targaryen and the Greens?

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

The following individuals and their dragons serve the rights of King Aegon II Targaryen to rule in the Dance of the Dragons

King Aegon II Targaryen and his dragon, Sunfyre

and his dragon, Queen Helaena Targaryen and her dragon, Dreamfyre .

and her dragon, . Queen Mother Alicent Hightower .

. Ser Otto Hightower , the Hand of the King.

, the Hand of the King. Prince Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar .

and his dragon, . Prince Daeron Targaryen and his dragon, Tessarion (if he does indeed appear in the show).

and his dragon, (if he does indeed appear in the show). Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Princess Jaehaera Targaryen.

Prince Maelor Targaryen.

Ser Criston Cole , Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. Lord Jasper Wylde , Master of Laws, dubbed 'Ironrod'.

, Master of Laws, dubbed 'Ironrod'. Ser Tyland Lannister , Master of Coin.

, Master of Coin. Grand Maester Orwyle

Lord Larys Strong , Lord of Harrenhal, Lord Confessor, Master of Whisperers, dubbed 'Larys Clubfoot'.

, Lord of Harrenhal, Lord Confessor, Master of Whisperers, dubbed 'Larys Clubfoot'. Lord Borros Baratheon , Lord of Storm’s End and Lord Paramount of the Stormlands.

, Lord of Storm’s End and Lord Paramount of the Stormlands. Lord Jason Lannister , Lord of Casterly Rock and Warden of the West.

, Lord of Casterly Rock and Warden of the West. Ser Arryk Cargyll.

As the second season arrives, we will be sure to update this page.

