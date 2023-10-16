Having quickly rocketed to the top of many people's Top Animes of 2022 lists, people have been dying to know just when we can expect a season 2.

Finally, season 2 of Spy x Family began on Saturday 7th October 2023, and not only do have season 2 to look forward to, but also the announced movie Spy x Family Code: White, releasing on 22nd December 2023.

Here's everything we know about Spy x Family season 2's release schedule.

When is season 2 episode 3 of Spy x Family released?

Spy x Family season 2. Crunchyroll

Season 2 episode 3 of Spy x Family, titled Mission and Family / The Elegant Bondsman / The Heart of a Child/Waking Up, will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Spy x Family season 2 release schedule

This is the expected release schedule for Spy x Family season 2, with the episodes dropping weekly on Crunchyroll.

Episode 1 - 'Follow Mama and Papa' - Saturday 7th October (out now) Episode 2 - 'Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive / Damian's Field Research Trip' - Saturday 14th October (out now) Episode 3 - 'Mission and Family / The Elegant Bondsman / The Heart of a Child/Waking Up' - Saturday 21st October Episode 4 - TBC

Based on the home entertainment release information, it looks like Spy x Family might be taking a break after episode 4, as Mission 26 - 29 is released on DVD & Blu-ray December 20th 2023, with Mission 30 - 33 on February 21st 2024, and finally Mission 34 - 37 April 17th 2024.

How to watch Spy x Family season 2 in the UK

Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

Spy x Family season 2 is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

What time are new episodes of Spy x Family released?

New episodes of Spy x Family are typically released on Crunchyroll soon after the episode's release in Japan, typically late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

How many episodes will there be in Spy x Family season 2?

Unlike the first season which featured 25 episodes, it's been confirmed that Spy x Family season 2 will only feature 12 episodes.

It also seems that the show may be taking small breaks between each quartet of episodes, but that remains to be confirmed as of writing.

You can catch Spy x Family season 2 on Crunchyroll.

