The hugely popular anime has just returned on Crunchyroll for its second season after premiering on screens just a few weeks ago - however, as always, anime fans are desperate to know what more may be beyond the horizon.

Currently, the closest thing we have to a third season is the trailer for Spy x Family Code: White, the upcoming feature adaptation of the show. Here's everything you need to know about the anime film, including cast, trailers, and release date.

Spy X Family Code: White will officially be released on Friday 22nd December 2023.

The first announcement of the film's existence came at the 2022 Jump Festa event back in December 2022, with a later announcement on 25th March 2023 revealing that the name of the Spy X Family feature film would be titled Spy X Family Code: White.

Spy X Family Code: White cast

Considering this is just the feature length version of the already-running anime, here is the cast for Spy x Family Code: White, which is basically just the cast of the show itself:

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi (Japanese)

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese)

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami (Japanese)

Bond Forger / Narrator - Kenichiro Matsuda (Japanese)

Sylvia Sherwood - Yūko Kaida (Japanese)

Emile Elman - Hana Sato (Japanese)

Yuri Briar - Kenshô Ono (Japanese)

Fiona Frost - Ayane Sakura (Japanese)

Franky Franklin - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese)

Henry Henderson - Kazuhiro Yamaji (Japanese)

Damian Desmond - Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese)

Becky Blackbell - Emiri Kato (Japanese)

Snyder - Banjo Ginga (Japanese)

Type F - Shunsuke Takeuchi (Japanese)

Dmitri - Tomoya Nakamura (Japanese)

Luka - Kento Kaku (Japanese)

What is the plot of Spy X Family Code: White?

Production studios Wit Studio and CloverWorks have revealed the official synopsis for the film, and it sounds like quite a fun ride: "After receiving an order to be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid decided to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal in order to prevent his replacement.

"The Forgers decide to travel to the meal's origin region, where they set off a chain of actions which could potentially put the world's peace at risk."

Spy X Family Code: White trailer

On 25th June 2023, the first teaser trailer for Spy X Family Code: White was officially unveiled, and while it was only brief, it offered that brilliant blend of fun humour and bombastic action we've come to expect from the series.

Since then, a more in-depth first-look was released by TOHO Animation on 29th October 2023, which shows off a hilarious Christmas market scene alongside a very delicious looking cake in a beautiful box. Could these things be connected? Perhaps. Perhaps not.

Spy x Family Code: White will be released Friday 22nd December. You can catch Spy x Family on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

