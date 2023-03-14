Loid is a super spy, his pretend wife Yor is a loveable assassin, and their adopted daughter Anya is an even more loveable telepath.

Throw in a dog who can see the future and you've got the strangest yet most popular anime family of the season.

Fans and critics alike have fallen in love with the Folgers, so does that mean the fine folks at Cloverworks will be bringing them back for more missions?

Read on for everything we know so far about Spy x Family season 2.

Will there be a Spy x Family season 2?

We don't need Bond Forger's power of foresight to find out if Spy x Family will be returning because season 2 has already been confirmed.

The first season covered six or so volumes of the original manga, but there's already at least five more volumes to draw from for future episodes, and more will soon be on their way.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, there's also going to be a Spy x Family movie as well. We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on the Forgers' first big-screen outing when we receive it.

When the second season of Spy x Family was announced, the team at Cloverworks confirmed that the next batch of episodes will arrive at some point in 2023.

Although no specifics were given at this stage, the early renewal suggests season 2 will arrive sooner rather than later, perhaps even by June 2023.

The Spy x Family spin-off movie is also confirmed for release in 2023. We expect that one might take a little while longer to reach our screens, so a release will most likely come later in the year. We don’t have any further details yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more on that front.

Spy x Family season 2 cast: Who could return?

Bar any issues behind-the-scenes, it's safe to assume that the following Japanese and English-speaking voice actors will all return to voice the Forgers again in season 2.

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / Alex Organ (English)

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese) / Megan Shipman (English)

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Emile Elman - Hana Sato (Japanese) / Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Yuri Briar - Kenshô Ono (Japanese) / Dallas Reid (English)

Sylvia Sherwood - Yūko Kaida (Japanese) / Stephanie Young (English)

Is there a trailer for Spy x Family season 2?

The first Spy x Family season 2 trailer was released in December 2022.

It's more of a teaser than a full-blown trailer but there's still plenty to get excited about.

Loid asks Yor on a date – for real maybe? – and the family all board a giant boat for what could very well be their next mission.

The clip includes all the usual danger and romance you'd expect from the Spy x Family franchise, along with confirmation of the family's very first animated movie.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

You can catch Spy x Family on Crunchyroll.

