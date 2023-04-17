Classic Japanese role-playing game archetypes are prevalent throughout with characters becoming hunters in order to clear out dungeons. They travel to different worlds via interdimensional gates with real-world rewards waiting for them upon completion.

Solo Leveling goes a different route from the typical shonen that sees pivotal characters train to become the best. The manga drops massive power boosts on the cast out of nowhere based on their job.

Sung Jin-woo is known as the world's weakest hunter but he continues to put himself at risk hoping to earn big and pay off his mother's hospital bills.

He puts himself at risk in order to save his fellow adventures, kickstarting a "secret side quest" and setting the Solo Leveling story in motion.

Will there be a Solo Leveling anime?

Solo Leveling. Crunchyroll

Yes! The manhwa Solo Leveling manga is finally getting an anime adaptation!

The anime will likely adapt the Japanese translation of the manhwa, which changes a few details of the story. Jin-woo is set to become Shun Mizushino and Tokyo is the new setting instead of Seoul.

A-1 Pictures, the animators behind classics such as Sword Art Online and Erased, will be producing the anime with Shunsuke Nakashige as the director and Noboru Kimura as the head writer. Tomoko Sudo will be the head of character design.

When will Solo Leveling release?

Fans won't have long to wait before they see Jin-woo/Shun Mizushino become the greatest hunter alive.

Solo Leveling's first episode is expected to drop in the winter of 2024 with fans speculating a January release.

Is there a Solo Leveling trailer?

What's a new anime without a flashy new trailer?

The first Solo Leveling trailer seen above dropped in July 2022, and another teaser was released in March 2023, but fans should expect another full preview closer to the time of release.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling in the UK?

You won't have to jump through interdimensional gates just to get your fill.

The Solo Leveling anime will be available to stream online with Crunchyroll.

