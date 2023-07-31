First airing in April 2023, the series has already been one of the most exciting anime releases of the year, with season 2 already being hotly anticipated.

Get ready to don your magic robes… here’s everything we know about Mashle season 2 so far.

Will there be a season 2 of Mashle?

Yes! Fans of Mashle will be excited to learn that a second season of the show has already been officially confirmed.

The announcement was initially made on the show’s Twitter account, stating that the magic would be back for a second outing.

The number of episodes season 2 will have is currently unknown, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the show’s latest updates.

Thankfully, the announcement of Mashle season 2 also revealed when new episodes will air, beginning in January 2024.

Though a specific release schedule hasn’t been announced, fans can begin to get excited about what Mash and his friends might be up to next. Episodes of season 1 are currently available on Crunchyroll.

Mashle season 2 cast: who will return?

Based on the characters featured in the show’s first season, here’s who we’re expecting to see return in Mashle season 2:

Mash Burnedead - Chiaki Kobayashi (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Finn Ames - Reiji Kawashima (Japanese) / Brian Timothy Anderson (English)

Lance Crown - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) / Stephen Fu (English)

Dot Barrett - Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / Benjamin Diskin (English)

Lemon Irvine - Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Anjali Kunapaneni (English)

Fans might also know Chiaki Kobayashi for his role in Play It Cool, Guys since 2022, while Reiji Kawashima is still keeping fans happy as Fushi in To Your Eternity.

Why is the show called Mashle?

Though it’s an unusual name, Mashle has some method behind the madness.

The show’s title simply combines the words magic and muscle into one, but also includes the name of the anime’s main character, Mash.

The name remains unchanged from the original manga series and given how catchy it is, it’s easy to see why it stuck.

Is there a trailer for Mashle season 2?

While we wait to see a full trailer for season 2, an announcement teaser was released at the same time that Mashle’s second instalment was revealed.

Mash is already taking on a brand-new set of opponents, while the explosions and action-packed battles are set to be bigger and better.

Catch up with the Mashle season 2 preview below:

