Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer offers new look at Aang's powers
Aang doesn't have the easiest ride mastering his new powers!
Netflix has released the full trailer for its highly anticipated live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The series will follow Aang (Gordon Cormier), the young Avatar who learns to master the four elements in order to restore balance following the Fire Nation's attack on the Air Nomads in order to conquer the world.
Joined by his friends, Aang reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar, something that can be seen in the trailer.
At the beginning of the trailer, a voice can be heard saying: "The Fire Nation has embarked on a dark path and the world might never recover. The world needs the Avatar. It needs you, Aang."
The trailer shows him joined by his friends as they embark on a journey like no other, with Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) telling Sokka (Ian Ousley): "If the world is going to have any chance, it's going to need Aang."
It won't be an easy feat for the young Avatar as there is someone looking to also claim the title, but another voice can be heard telling Aang: "The world needs you, remember what it is we're really fighting for. The ones we love."
Aang can be seen mastering (and failing to use!) his powers as he prepares to defeat those that are a threat to the natural order of the world.
"I'm the Avatar and I'm going to save the world – with my friends," Aang says in the trailer.
The official look also sees Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iron, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and of course one "flying ball of fur".
You can watch the full trailer below.
Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix on 22nd February 2024.
