Off Season is a collection of short stories consisting of four arcs that occur throughout the Monogatari timeline.

Meanwhile, Monster Season will continue the story of Araragi in six arcs as he heads off to university.

That's not all - Midori Yoshizawa will take over as director. While she's helmed various episodes in Monogatari's history, this will be her first full season as director. Akiyuki Shinbo will return as general director.

The last release from Monogatari was Zoku Owarimonogatari in 2018, arriving on streamers in 2019, which followed high-schooler Aragi as he was absorbed into his bathroom mirror, ending up in a world where everything he knew was reversed.

Fans are absolutely thrilled to hear that Monogatari will be back in action, with one commenting on the teaser video: "Ladies and gentlemen, we're officially on the timeline where Off Season and Monster Season anime exist. Let's enjoy this moment."

Another said, "AFTER 5 YEARS OF WAITING IT FINALLY HAPPENED," while one more added, "One of the greatest news in 2024... really excited for the upcoming season."

The anime is based on a light novel series written by Nisi Oisin and illustrated by Vofan.

