What order to watch Monogatari – timeline

There are many anime series out there that can feel a little daunting to try and get into because of the sheer amount there is to watch – Monogatari fits that description well with 11 different adaptations to binge through.

Knowing where to start is an understandable problem to have here, so we have broken the whole television franchise down for you so you have a clear guide as to where you are going. It is worth pointing out that, at the time of writing, there are a couple of series that are hard to find on disc or on streaming, but we have listed where you can buy them for the ones we have discovered.

So here is what we think is the best order to try and tackle Monogatari.

Best order to watch Monogatari

Bakemonogatari

“Third-year high school student Koyomi Araragi is human again. Cured of his vampirism, he seeks to help other supernaturals with their problems. Koyomi becomes involved in their lives, revealing secrets in people he once knew.” This 15 episode, two season-long, series kicked everything off and is also the best place to start if you want to watch them in story order.

Buy Bakemonogatari on Blu-Ray for £32.44 at Amazon

Kizumonogatari

This one is up for debate with people having different places they would choose to watch it. But for us, we are going with the most popular choice on the table which is placing it here second on the list – narratively we feel it is here that it fits best.

Buy Kizumonogatari on Blu-Ray for £17.99 at Amazon

Nisemonogatari

“A student who has survived a vampire attack finds himself mixed up with all kinds of apparitions” in this, your third watch as you make your way through the franchise. It’s a relatively short series so it won’t take you long to get through it.

Buy Nisemonogatari on Blu-Ray for £23.93 at Amazon

Nekomongatari: Kuro

And this one is even shorter. Nekomongatari: Kuro is only four episodes long and can be watched in one movie-length sitting quite easily.

Monogatari Series: Second Season

As of now, this is quite a tricky one to get hold of if you want to own it on disc but if you are able to find it, it is one that you won’t want to miss. Five sequels were adapted to make this show and if you want to know them all, they are Nekomonogatari (White), Kabukimonogatari, Otorimonogatari, Onimonogatari and Koimonogatari.

Hanamonogatari

Originally meant to be part of Monogatari Series: Second Season, Hanamonogatari was eventually released as its own thing. As per the official synopsis: “Suruga Kanbaru is a high school student with a cursed left hand. She learns of a devil who can grant wishes and goes to search for this being, hoping they can cure her hand. However, Suruga discovers that she will have to confront the past to bring about a better future.”

Buy Hanamonogatari on Blu-Ray for £24.95 at Amazon

Tsukimonogatari

This is the story of Yotsugi Doll and another brief one that only runs at four episodes – or again at a nice movie length of just over 90 minutes. “Koyomi Araragi’s college entrance exams are coming up but he has a more pressing matter to deal with – after discovering he no longer has a reflection he realises he is transforming into a vampire. He goes to shikigami doll Yotsugi Ononoki for help”

Buy Tsukimonogatari on Blu-Ray for £16.69 at Amazon

Owarimonogatari Season One

Naoetsu Private High School gains a new student in the form of Ougi Oshino and he soon befriends another student, Koyomi Araragi. Together, they stumble across a strange apparition that leads to Araragi discovering a long-forgotten memory that could change everything. The show was split into two seasons and when you finish the first, there is something else to watch before starting the second.

Buy Owarimonogatari Part One on Blu-Ray for £16.69 at Amazon

Koyomimonogatari

This is another one that can be quite hard to find. Koyomimonogatari is different to what has come before and is a series of short stories, 12 in total, focusing on Koyomi as he works to help the girls in his cohort in a variety of different ways,

Owarimonogatari Season 2

Carry on with the remaining 7 episodes of Owarimonogatari now!

Buy Owarimonogatari Part 2 on Blu-Ray for £16.69 at Amazon

Zoku Owarimonogatari

The final series on the list is, unfortunately, another that is difficult to find at the time of writing. If you can find it though, and we suspect if you have made it this far into the show then you will find a way, then that will bring you up to date with what is an epic, sprawling, saga.

