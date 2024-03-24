Who is Yinka Bokinni? Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestant and radio host
Here's everything you need to know about the TV and radio presenter.
Spring has sprung, which can only mean one thing: it's time for the Great Celebrity Bake Off. As usual, celebrities are donning their aprons in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer, with radio star and presenter Yinka Bokinni joining Danny Dyer, Rhod Gilbert, and Leigh Francis in a bid to be named Star Baker.
As usual, the Great Celebrity Bake Off will be hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be on hand to inspire (and annoy) our bakers before ultimately deciding their fate.
But who exactly is Yinka Bokinni? Read on for everything you need to know.
Who is Yinka Bokinni?
Age: 34
Job: Radio presenter
Instagram: @yinkabokinni
X/Twitter: None
Olayinka Leigh C Bokinni is a television and radio presenter from Peckham – she's best known for her work across BBC Radio 1 and numerous Capital Xtra shows.
In recent years, Yinka has also fronted Channel 4 documentaries, like Damilola: The Boy Next Door and How To Hire a Hitman. She's also appeared on numerous game shows like The Weakest Link, The Chase: Celebrity Special and The Greatest Snowman.
When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off began on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with Yinka's episode airing on Sunday, 24th March in the same slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday nights at 7:40pm on Channel 4.
