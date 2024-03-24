But who exactly is Yinka Bokinni? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Yinka Bokinni?

Yinka Bokinni. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images For MOBO

Age: 34

Job: Radio presenter

Instagram: @yinkabokinni

X/Twitter: None

Olayinka Leigh C Bokinni is a television and radio presenter from Peckham – she's best known for her work across BBC Radio 1 and numerous Capital Xtra shows.

In recent years, Yinka has also fronted Channel 4 documentaries, like Damilola: The Boy Next Door and How To Hire a Hitman. She's also appeared on numerous game shows like The Weakest Link, The Chase: Celebrity Special and The Greatest Snowman.

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off began on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with Yinka's episode airing on Sunday, 24th March in the same slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday nights at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

