But has Danny got what it takes to be named Star Baker? Read on to find out more.

Who is Danny Dyer?

Danny Dyer. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Age: 46

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialdannydyer

X/Twitter: @MrDDyer

You'll probably recognise Danny Dyer as Moff in Human Traffic, the 1999 independent film that counts John Simm and Andrew Lincoln among its stars. From then onwards, he starred in gritty dramas like Mean Machine and The Football Factory, but he's probably best known for playing the role of Mick Carter in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

He joined the show in 2013 before bowing out in explosive fashion at Christmas 2022. It's still debated whether they actually killed the character off, but Danny himself has been keeping busy by hosting game show The Wall.

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off began on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with Danny's episode airing on Sunday, 24th March in the same slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday nights at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

