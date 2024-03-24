Who is Rhod Gilbert? Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestant and comedian
Here's what you need to know about the comedian.
At long last, The Great Celebrity Bake Off is finally returning to our screens, with another batch of famous faces trying their hand at baking in order to raise awareness of Stand Up To Cancer.
Hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, a new group of 20 celebrities will put their baking skills to the test under the watchful eyes of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will be looking to crown the next Star Baker.
One such celebrity is comedian Rhod Gilbert, who will be joined in the tent by Danny Dyer, Yinka Bokinni, and Leigh Francis.
Read on for everything you need to know about the comedian.
Who is Rhod Gilbert?
Age: 55
More like this
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @rhodgilbert
X/Twitter: N/A
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been making us chuckle since 2002. He's appeared in numerous comedy programmes including Have I Got News For You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and even has his own show — Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains — on Comedy Central.
In 2023, he fronted Channel 4 documentary A Pain In The Neck, which followed the entertainer as he navigated a head and neck cancer diagnosis.
Read more:
- The Apprentice breaks record with biggest winning sale ever tonight
- Celebrity Bake Off 2024 line-up revealed: Jodie Whittaker, Danny Dyer and more
When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off began on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with Rhod's episode airing on Sunday, 24th March in the same slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday nights at 7:40pm on Channel 4.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.