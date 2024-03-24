One such celebrity is comedian Rhod Gilbert, who will be joined in the tent by Danny Dyer, Yinka Bokinni, and Leigh Francis.

Read on for everything you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Rhod Gilbert?

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C Channel 4 / Kirsten McTernan

Age: 55

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @rhodgilbert

X/Twitter: N/A

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been making us chuckle since 2002. He's appeared in numerous comedy programmes including Have I Got News For You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and even has his own show — Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains — on Comedy Central.

In 2023, he fronted Channel 4 documentary A Pain In The Neck, which followed the entertainer as he navigated a head and neck cancer diagnosis.

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 start?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off began on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with Rhod's episode airing on Sunday, 24th March in the same slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday nights at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

