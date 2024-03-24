Does Leigh Francis have what it takes to win the coveted title? Well, there's only a few hours until all will be revealed. In the meantime, read on for all you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Leigh Francis?

Leigh Francis. Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @leighfrancis

X/Twitter: @leighfrancis

While many people may recognise Leigh Francis as his alter-ego Keith Lemon, Francis is actually a well-known TV presenter who has created and presented various shows including Bo' Selecta!, Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole and some very interesting characters along the way.

His other comedy shows include Lemon La Vida Loco, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show with Paddy McGuinness.

Francis has teased some hilarious moments to come from tonight's episode, especially when it comes to him and Danny Dyer.

In an interview with virgniradio.co.uk, Francis joked that the "bleep machine" was in "overdrive".

"It's so stressful," Francis continued. "My back was hurting. I remember on the first day, we filmed for two days, and they said, 'What have you learned so far?' I said, 'Not to listen to my agent!' It's so stressful. I can't do it. I feel like I want to walk."

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?

The second episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 24th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will see the second batch of celebrities put their baking skills to the test as Danny Dyer, Rhod Gilbert, Leigh Francis and radio and Yinka Bokinni all enter the famous tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 24th March.

