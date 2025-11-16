The line-up for next week's Blackpool special of Strictly Come Dancing has now been confirmed, after a seventh celebrity and their partner left the competition tonight (Sunday 16th November).

The results show, which saw the Strictly professional dancers teaming up with Diversity for a group number, as well as a performance by Olly Murs, saw the results of the public vote for this week announced.

It turned out, the public agreed with the judges regarding the dances from this week's emotional episode, as the two couples at the bottom of the leaderboard - Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon and Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - both found themselves in the dance off.

Balvinder and Julian performed their American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells again, before Vicky and Kai performed their Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

Balvinder Sopal & Julian Caillon and Vicky Pattison & Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Balvinder and Julian. Craig Revel Horwood confirmed he would have voted the same way, should he have been required to vote.

This meant that Balvinder and Julian secured their place at Blackpool, while we sadly had to say goodbye to Vicky and Kai.

When speaking to Tess after the decision was revealed, Vicky said of her time on the show: "It was so lovely while it lasted, and I’ve had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me, and I tried my hardest as I have every week. Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one.

"And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella [Kai] right here. I don’t want to sound too cheesy but [to Kai] you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful."

Meanwhile, Kai added: "Oh, goodness me. Where do I start? You [to Vicky] are everything that this series is about. Strong, confident, independent - and all that I can say is, I have loved every single second.

"I'm going to be gutted not coming to Blackpool with you on Monday. But I just want you to know that I feel like I have also won getting you as my partner, and you will live on in Strictly history forever."

This means that the celebrities heading to Blackpool alongside Balvinder are Amber Davies, Lewis Cope, Alex Kingston, La Voix, Karen Carney and George Clarke.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 22nd November at 6:35pm.

