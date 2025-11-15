Tonight's (Saturday 15th November) episode of Strictly Come Dancing took an emotional turn, when Carlos Gu, professional dancer and partner to Karen Carney broke down in tears.

The moment came after the duo had performed their American Smooth to You Don't Own Me by SAYGRACE, and received positive comments from the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood said he loves watching Karen dance and that he "adore(s)" their partnership, while Motsi Mabuse said it was "beautiful" how Karen made the dance her own, and called her performance "absolutely out of this world".

Shirley Ballas also noted how "beautifully" Karen's posture had come along due to her hard work, at which point Carlos started to get emotional.

Carlos Gu and Karen Carney on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Later, while speaking with Claudia Winkleman and waiting for the judges scores, Carlos said: "She worked so hard this week. I know the ballroom is not her strength, but she came into the training room and she said, 'Carlos, I really want to try hard. I know my back has problems, but I really want to try and I really want to show that I'm improving just a little bit'.

"And just hearing them saying that... you have no idea how hard she's been working."

Carlos then broke down in tears, with both Claudia and Karen comforting him and telling him that it's ok.

Karen and Carlos's dance went on to score 31 points, with Revel Horwood scoring a 7 while his fellow judges gave the dance an 8. This put them up in third place at the time.

Other dances to score highly this week included Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin's Paso Doble to Dream On by Aerosmith, which received 38 points, as well as Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe's Waltz to Weekend in New England by Barry Manilow, which scored 35.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer with the results show on Sunday 16th November at 7:15pm.

