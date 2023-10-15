Elsewhere, Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk impressed with their Waltz, which was described as "actually surreal" by head judge Shirley Ballas. And Nigel Harman and Katya Jones left viewers hot under the collar with a sizzling Salsa that earned the actor plenty of praise online.

But it was a less memorable week for comedian Eddie Kadi and Paralympian Jody Cundy, who found themselves in the dance-off.

After performing their routines again, it was Jody who left the competition, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer.

Had Shirley's vote been required, she also would have saved Eddie and Jowita Przystal.

Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking about his Strictly experience, Jody said: "You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for, and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it. And just being able to dance and do something I've never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone, and with this amazing person [Jowita].

"This person's got so much energy. Every morning at like nine o'clock we've got the start of training and she's like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn't stop the whole day.

"And she doesn't lose any faith, doesn't lose anything, motivates me to do more and more, so I've had an absolute blast."

Jowita was also full of praise for Jody: "I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody. From day one until now, it's enormous improvement. And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you're not going to hide anywhere. You're going to go on that dance floor and you're going to give it your all.

"And I hope one day, when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I'm proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement."

