It took us three weeks to get there, but now we know that Scarlett Moffat of Gogglebox fame is our 2016 Queen of the Jungle (here's the statistics to prove it.) But as each and every celebrity was booted out of camp during what has been dubbed the friendliest I'm A Celebrity series ever - what did they do next?

In what many consider to be the best bit of the whole programme, the final episode (know to friends of the format as the "coming out" show) goes behind the scenes with the celebrities, their families and the crew as they swap the jungle bunks for six star luxury and are reunited with their loved ones - and eventually each other.