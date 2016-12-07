Famous for: Writing comedy and scripts, journalism and presenting on radio and television

Twitter: @prodnose

Sitting here seeing I am going in the Jungle next week. Chums, the very idea is preposterous. And to people I'm now working with: calm down. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) November 6, 2016

Biography: Deptford-born Baker has enjoyed a long and diverse career in the media industry, beginning as a writer for punk fanzines and the NME before gravitating towards television and radio.

More like this

His love of sport (particularly football) and music have been at the centre of many of his projects throughout the years with some of his most well-known public work being as a radio presenter on Radio 5 Live sports comedy shows and phone ins as well as music driven programming on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and GLR.

Baker has worked both in front of the camera and behind it on television, presenting shows across a range of subjects over the years, as well as penning work behind the scenes for the likes of Jonathan Ross as well as taking chief writing duties on Chris Evans' smash hit TFI Friday. Baker was also involved in writing on Top Gear when Chris Evans presented it earlier this year.

Baker released his autobiography Going to Sea in a Sieve in 2012, and the book was adapted into a TV show called Cradle to Grave in September 2015.

In November 2010 Baker announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and in June 2011 said that after successful treatment he had been given the all clear.

Advertisement

Hotly tipped for the jungle for many months now, Baker has continued to use his lively Twitter account to deny that he is heading down under.