Famous for: He fronts the day-time property auction series Homes Under the Hammer and used to present the travel programme Wish You Were Here...? Roberts also has a Saturday morning show on TalkRadio.

Roberts is a Lancashire lad and was brought up in Warrington.

He began his career in the late 1980s at BBC Radio Manchester, after a stint as a DJ on Bradford University's student radio station.

Since then, he's presented several TV shows including Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and How to Survive the Property Crisis.

Roberts is no stranger to reality TV, and in 2010 he entered Celebrity MasterChef, though he was eliminated at the first opportunity. Perhaps he'll fair better in the jungle.

Here's Roberts feeling a bit chilly in his studio - there'll be no danger of that down under.